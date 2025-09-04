Travis Kelce Addresses Possibility of Retirement Ahead of Chiefs' Season Opener
Travis Kelce's NFL career is close to its end. The 35-year-old Chiefs' star tight end has slowed down over the last few years both physically and statistically, and nearly retired last offseason. Now that he's engaged to the world-famous Taylor Swift it's hard not to wonder whether Kelce might choose to step away and embrace life after football soon. Adding to the narrative is that Kelce is entering the final year of his Chiefs contract.
It's been a talking point all offseason, and on Thursday Kelce was asked if the 2025 season was his "last dance" as Kansas City prepares to open the season in Brazil against the Chargers.
"It's the last [year] on the contract right now." Kelce said, "But I'll tell you what: I'm feeling young, and I'm feeling ready to rock, baby."
It's a familiar refrain. Whenever Kelce, his teammates, and his coaches have been asked about the possibility of retirement they have offered non-committal answers while noting Kelce looks young as ever.
So it's anybody's guess right now as to whether Kelce is going to hang up the cleats following this season. Either way the Chiefs will need him to return to form as they attempt to bounce back from last year's embarrassing Super Bowl loss.