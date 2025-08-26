Chiefs Congratulate Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on Engagement With One Sweet Lyric
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged.
The Chiefs tight end and the world-famous singer-songwriter announced their engagement on social media Tuesday, bringing much excitement as they officially become fiancés.
Among those to congratulate the happy couple were the Chiefs, who sweetly celebrated the news on social media.
"Today is a fairytale," the team wrote on X, a not-so-subtle reference to one of Swift's songs. "Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!"
Several members of the team have also publicly reacted to the news, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive end Mike Danna, who was the first player on the team to speak to the media after the news was announced. "I just got told 30 seconds ago, so I don't know if [my teammates] know," said Danna. "But you know, that's awesome. I'm so happy for them, Trav, Taylor. ... That's a beautiful thing to see."
Swift has had a tremendously positive effect on Kelce and the Chiefs. Most importantly, she and Kelce have brought happiness to each other. Outside of their relationship, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt detailed that Swift has helped grow the team's female fanbase.
Hunt also said recently of their relationship, "Let me just say how happy we are for their relationship. They're an amazing couple and watching the two of them together is really special. That podcast, seeing them side by side talking about their relationship, was absolutely amazing."
Now, Swift is officially a member of the Chiefs' family.