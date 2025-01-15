Travis Kelce Did Something Classy With Tony Gonzalez’s Money for TD Celebration Fine
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received a fine from the NFL for his Christmas Day touchdown celebration that paid homage to franchise legend Tony Gonzalez, who Kelce passed on the touchdown receptions list with his 77th scoring reception in a Chiefs uniform - the most in team history.
Kelce dunked the football over the crossbar after scoring a touchdown to break the record, a nod to Gonzalez's signature celebration, which earned a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
Gonzalez said before the game that he would pay for any fine that Kelce received for the gesture, which Kelce said he had planned in advance. When the NFL fine came down, Gonzalez congratulated Kelce on social media, and the current Chiefs tight end reminded him that he had to pay up.
When it was time to pay up, Gonzalez did. But Kelce asked for one thing with the money, which Gonzalez was more than happy to do. Kelce revealed the use of the fine money from Gonzalez on a new episode of New Heights with Jason Kelce and special guest LeBron James.
"Oh my God...the NFL had the nerve to fine you for that s---, like come on man. Relax, relax," James said.
"It was a fine well worth it," Travis Kelce quipped. "In fact, Tony [Gonzalez] helped me out with that one but instead of throwing any money at me I just told him to send it to the foundation, so shoutout to Tony G, you're a real one," Kelce added while clapping.
Good for Gonzalez on keeping his promise, and good on both he and Kelce for putting the money toward a good cause.