Travis Kelce Got Brutally Honest About Chiefs' Future While Reflecting on Milestone Game
Travis Kelce had a historic night in the Chiefs' 28-7 win over the Commanders on Monday when he scored a touchdown in the third quarter.
Kelce's touchdown marked his 100th career score during the regular season plus playoffs, making him just the fourth tight end in NFL history to record this feat. He has 83 regular season touchdowns now, tying the Chiefs' franchise record with Priest Holmes. He will likely soon become the all-time Chiefs scorer whenever he scores his next touchdown.
When speaking with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the game, Kelce reflected on his nearly 13-year career thus far, especially since he saw his fellow 2013 draftee tight end Zach Ertz from across the field on Monday night. He's grateful to still be able to play football at the highest level after all these years and doesn't take it for granted.
"We're cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we'll be able to do this," Kelce said.
A big topic of conversation surrounding Kelce this season is of course if this is going to be his last year in the NFL. He's playing on the last year of his contract, so if he wants to continue his career past the 2025 season, the Chiefs will need to sign him to an extension of some sort—That is, if Kelcedoes want to continue playing.
But, there's a strong sense this could be Kelce's last dance, especially as he now has a wedding to plan after proposing to Taylor Swift in the offseason. It could be a natural progression for him to hang up his helmet and focus more on his personal life after this season.
We'll see what he decides to do, but in the meantime, we can try to cherish the remaining moments we get to watch Kelce show out on the football field.