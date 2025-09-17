Travis Kelce Makes Joke About His Costly Dropped Pass While Talking Wedding Plans
The Chiefs may be 0-2 and Travis Kelce may be struggling on the field, but the pod must go on. The Chiefs tight end was back on New Heights days after Kansas City lost to the Eagles in a game that saw a crucial Kelce drop on the goal line turn into an Eagles interception in a three-point loss.
A frustrated Kelce took the blame for the turnover days after Patrick Mahomes said it was on him, but Kelce was able to joke about it with guest Jimmy Fallon who asked about the wedding planning for Kelce's upcoming nuptials with Taylor Swift.
"Wedding planning will be easy compared to trying to figure out how to f------ catch a goddamn football," Kelce responded.
Later in the show Kelce addressed the drop directly.
"The ball was where it needed to be, when it needed to be there," said Kelce. "I just gotta get my head around out of the break. And I shot you that text telling you that. It's one of those plays where it happens bang-bang. And I know that that's the window that it needs to be in."
Jason also brought up how fast Josh Simmons ran to stop the Eagles from returning the ball for a touchdown with Travis agreeing, saying, "He's a f------ unbelievable athlete. He showed incredible hustle on that play. "
The Chiefs will try to get their first win of the season on Sunday night against the Giants. Make sure to avoid spoilers if you want to find out who won by listening to next week's podcast.