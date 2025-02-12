Travis Kelce Shared Powerful Message to Jason Kelce Amid Super Bowl LIX Criticism
Sunday's Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles was a tale of two cities in Kansas City and Philadelphia—and on a more personal level, a tale of two brothers.
Jason Kelce entered the big game rooting for both his former team and his young brother, Travis, on the Chiefs but he came out receiving some criticism after the Eagles' win. On one hand, some Philly fans wanted to see more loyalty from the 13-year vet, and on the other, Chiefs fans thought Jason owed his brother loyalty instead.
Travis Kelce made clear on a recent episode of New Heights that Jason doesn't owe anybody anything.
"Everybody wants to just f---ing call people out. I know I always had your support," Travis said. "Listen, you and Kylie are there in Philly and have created one of the most beautiful situations I have ever seen. You guys are loved by the community out there.
"As long as the people right here—I know who Jason Kelce is. I know who my brother (is), and what his intentions are. Nobody can ever f---ing confuse that. You can't let these jamokes online make you think that you're in the wrong for what you're saying. I hear it. I hear it loud and clear, and I think the people in the Philadelphia organization understand exactly who you are and what you represent and how you were saying it."
The Chiefs star also comforted Jason after he appeared to get very emotional on the podcast, telling him that his Eagles roots don't make him "less of a brother."
That should pretty much settle it.