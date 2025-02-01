Travis Kelce Had Surprising, Three-Word Message for Eagles Fans Ahead of Super Bowl
The last time the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs met in the Super Bowl, the game was a battle between brothers, with Eagles center Jason Kelce up against his younger brother Travis, superstar tight end for the Chiefs.
Two years later, things have changed a little bit. While Travis is still catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, Jason has enjoyed his first year of NFL retirement, and has jumped from the duo’s popular podcast into other media roles.
On Friday night, the brothers were united once again, this time on Jason’s ESPN show They Call It Late Night, where Travis appeared as a guest ahead of the Chiefs-Eagles rematch set for next week in New Orleans.
When Jason asked if Travis had a message for the fans of Philadelphia, he swung big.
After a shrug of the shoulders, Travis said “Go Birds, baby!” The crowd cheered, while Jason called out his brother for his disingenuousness.
“I’m a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude,” Travis continued. “I love that guy. I still got all the gang green from you guys’ Super Bowl and your run in Philly. I still got some Philly pride man. I’m wishing the best for those guys, but, you know, uhhh, go birds.”
“There’s absolutely no chance you mean that,” Jason concluded.
Despite playing their entire careers for different teams, the Kelce brothers have constantly supported one another, with Jason a regular presence through the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl last year, and Travis showing up in Philly for big moments, be it a game the Eagles played while Kansas City had a bye, or Jason’s retirement.
Obviously on the field next Sunday, Travis will not, in fact, be cheering “Go Birds,” but Jason’s side of the family is still split as to its potential support.