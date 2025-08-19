Troy Aikman Shares Honest Thoughts on Micah Parsons's Contract Situation With Cowboys
Just over two weeks remain until the Cowboys kick off the season against the Eagles, but the team has yet to sign star outside linebacker Micah Parsons to a contract extension.
Parsons has been seeking a new deal heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He has continued to show up to training camp—rather than hold out—as he awaits this deal, but as of last week, no progress has been made. Parsons expressed frustration with the lack of a new deal when he requested a trade on Aug. 1, but Dallas is not considering trading him.
As the season approaches, Cowboys legend and ESPN commentator Aikman weighed in on the Parsons situation during the broadcast of the Commanders-Bengals preseason matchup on Monday.
"Without Micah Parsons, I just don’t think they’re gonna be able to slow anybody down," Aikman said. "He’s a total game wrecker and he’s proven that and he’s certainly worth every penny that he’s ultimately gonna get paid. The longer it goes, the more money he’s going to make, so I wouldn’t stress too much if I was him."
Aikman emphasized that he does not know what Jones and the Cowboys will do, but he does believe they will end up re-signing Parsons.
"What are the Cowboys going to do? You think I know the answer to that? I don't think anybody knows what Jerry [Jones] is ever gonna do," Aikman said. "... Jerry has shown that he’ll pay top dollar. This obviously could have been done sooner at a lower price. … They’ll get something done is what I expect, I’d be shocked if they don’t prior to the season."
To Aikman, getting a deal done with Parsons is not only important because of what he brings to the team, but because he believes the Cowboys have the opportunity to surprise people this year—on the condition that Parsons plays.
“I do think the Cowboys are gonna be better than what a lot of people project," Aikman said. "I saw something where the pundits think that the over/under is 7.5 wins on the Cowboys. I think they’re gonna be much better than that."
It's getting late in the offseason for Jones to pay Parsons, but this is also what he did last season with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Dallas re-signed Lamb on Aug. 26, and then got a deal done with Prescott in the final hours before their season opener. The Cowboys should not have waited as long as they have to re-sign Parsons, but it would be wise of them to correct the error of their ways now.