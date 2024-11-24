Two Teams Most Likely to Land Daniel Jones Named After His Giants Release
The New York Giants released quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday after originally benching him earlier in the week, and now Jones hopes to join a team in playoff contention to help them the rest of the 2024 season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the two most likely teams to land Jones are the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings—both teams expected to make the playoffs. These apparently aren't the only teams interested in Jones, Schefter added. However, Jones wants to see how the teams fare in Week 12 before making a decision.
The 7–4 Ravens play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Baltimore currently sits in the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. But, quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry have had MVP-like seasons already, so their momentum is expected to continue building. Jones would sit as a backup to Jackson, which is something the Ravens could need as they currently only have Josh Johnson sitting as a backup quarterback with no third-string on the depth chart.
The 8–2 Vikings play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the NFC North rivalry game. They currently sit in the fifth NFC spot in the playoff picture. Minnesota's quarterback situation has been a whirlwind this season after first-round pick J.J. McCarthy tore his meniscus before the start of the season. Sam Darnold has played in his absence, surpassing many fans' expectations of him. The team has Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien sitting behind Darnold on the depth chart, meaning someone would have to be dropped for Jones to join the team.
We'll see where Jones ends up.