Tyreek Hill’s Pregame Speech Before Dolphins-Jets Resurfaces After Star WR’s Injury
The Dolphins clinched their first win of the season against the Jets on Monday night, but it came at a terrible cost: Miami star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off in the third quarter after suffering a painful-looking knee injury on a catch. Hill reportedly dislocated his left knee, tore multiple ligaments in that knee and will undergo surgery today.
With Hill's 2025 season now over, the Dolphins will need other players to step up in the veteran's absence, both in his capacity as a dangerous receiving threat and an inspirational leader of the team. Though Hill wasn't named a captain for Miami this year (the first time in his four-year Dolphins tenure that he didn't receive the honor), he made his voice heard prior to Monday's matchup against the Jets.
Hill was seen leading a fired-up pregame pep rally minutes before kickoff, giving what appeared to be a passionate speech and going around to hype up several of his teammates. He then led the team chant before the Dolphins broke out of the huddle.
Watch that emotional moment below:
Hill's veteran leadership will be sorely missed this year as Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins face a long and treacherous road ahead to turn their losing campaign around.