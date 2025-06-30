Tyreek Hill Reacted to Dolphins-Steelers Trade With Perfect Sad GIF
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers started their Monday off with a surprising blockbuster trade that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, and shipped Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami.
The trade left NFL fans shocked, and even some of the players were flabbergasted with what went down between the Dolphins and the Steelers in the rare player-for-player swap. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill posted a pretty spot on GIF to X on Monday shortly after the news dropped.
Hill, who joined the Dolphins back in 2022, posted the notable meme of Will Smith looking at the empty living room in the series finale of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Hill was seemingly noting how the locker room will look empty now without two of the team's star players.
Former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert also reacted to the trade as he had a spicy post calling out the Dolphins' treatment of star players. He wished his former teammates the best of luck in Pittsburgh.
We'll see if Ramsey, Smith and Fitzpatrick comment on the trade any more this week.