Tyreek Hill Had Surprising Reaction to Colts’ Shot at Him in Deleted Schedule Video
The NFL schedule was officially released on Wednesday, prompting teams across the league to share their creative, and sometimes chaotic, schedule release videos.
As is often the case in ambitious social media projects, one party unknowingly flew too close to the sun, with the Indianapolis Colts posting, and then quickly deleting, a video that depicted their 2025 opponents in the world of Minecraft.
The very first clip of the video depicts the Colts’ Week 1 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, with a Minecraft dolphin labeled as Tyreek Hill getting pulled over by the coast guard. Given Hill’s very real history of legal troubles, some theorized that his inclusion in the video was the reason it got pulled.
On Thursday, the team put out a statement regarding the decision to take the video down.
“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.”
But while the Colts sure sounded sensitive to the way they presented Hill, Hill himself didn’t seem to mind the team taking a shot at him one bit.
Just how much of the Colts’ decision was driven by the depiction of Hill vs. them “exceeding their rights” with Microsoft remains unclear.
The Chargers also used Minecraft as the canvas with which to paint their schedele release masterpiece, but their video very clearly begins with a bit of legalese that stresses “this isn’t actually Minecraft and Microsoft is the rights holder.”
Further, showing Hill get pulled over by the Coast Guard was far from the only nearing-the-line bit the Colts put in the video. The schedule release also referenced the Starbucks spat between NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz. They also ran over Minecraft Will Levis with a Minecraft bus.
Whatever was ultimately the Colts’ reasoning, it appears that all parties were able to leave the situation relatively unscathed. At the very least, Hill clearly doesn’t mind.