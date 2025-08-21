Urban Meyer Shares Unfiltered Opinion on Shedeur Sanders
Joe Flacco may have won the starting job in Cleveland but Shedeur Sanders is still the Browns quarterback that everyone wants to talk about. During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carmen Show With Anthony Lima, Urban Meyer was asked if he thought Sanders has what it takes to be a starting NFL quarterback.
Meyer said he loved watching Sanders in college and went on to explain how he was similar to Tim Tebow.
"A lot of the times we all get uncomfortable with maybe the flash and the posse and the watches, et cetera, et cetera, but I know what I saw," said Meyer. "I saw a player that can get out of trouble, lead a team, has really all the skillset to be successful. He took just a God awful program and they turned it around so I think there's a lot of substance there."
Meyer also talked about the similarities between Sanders and the situations that Tebow faced in the NFL.
"The issue that I remember Tim had and a GM told me this one time is that if you're a backup quarterback and whether you bring it on yourself or it's just... 'cause Tim tried not to bring it on himself, it just happened. You know as a backup quarterback they don't want all the media attention on that one player," Meyer continued. "All coaches want you know, team, team, team. No distraction. So I'm not there in Cleveland, but if you're asking the question can he do it? I don't think there's any doubt he can do it. All depends on what's around him. But if you're talking about a skillset, great leadership, quality person that I really enjoyed watching, I'm a Shedeur Sanders fan."
That's pretty high praise from Meyer, who will definitely be proved right on one of those points. The question is, will it be about him being a starting quarterback in the league or will he be like Tebow.