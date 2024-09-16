Kevin O'Connell Shares Promising Update on Justin Jefferson's Injury Status
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a quad injury during Sunday's 23–17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but head coach Kevin O'Connell offered a positive update during his press conference on Monday.
“Justin did come in today feeling pretty good, which was a positive based upon the initial quad contusion that kinda happened on that run play,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be day-to-day with Justin. We’ll keep you guys posted throughout the week on his workload and what it looks like for Sunday, but pretty positive in the early returns there.”
It doesn't sound like the Vikings are counting Jefferson out for Sunday's matchup vs. the Houston Texans quite yet—he may be ready to return this week.
This promising timeline mimics what Jefferson told reporters after Sunday's game. Jefferson said he had a "thigh bruise, contusion, whatever you want to call it," and that he wasn't concerned about it.
Jefferson exited late in the third quarter with the injury, but was able to walk to the locker room himself. He had quite the game before leaving as he scored a 97-yard touchdown in the second quarter.