SI

Kevin O'Connell Shares Promising Update on Justin Jefferson's Injury Status

The Vikings receiver suffered a quad injury and left late in the third quarter on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before a game.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before a game. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a quad injury during Sunday's 23–17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but head coach Kevin O'Connell offered a positive update during his press conference on Monday.

“Justin did come in today feeling pretty good, which was a positive based upon the initial quad contusion that kinda happened on that run play,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be day-to-day with Justin. We’ll keep you guys posted throughout the week on his workload and what it looks like for Sunday, but pretty positive in the early returns there.”

It doesn't sound like the Vikings are counting Jefferson out for Sunday's matchup vs. the Houston Texans quite yet—he may be ready to return this week.

This promising timeline mimics what Jefferson told reporters after Sunday's game. Jefferson said he had a "thigh bruise, contusion, whatever you want to call it," and that he wasn't concerned about it.

Jefferson exited late in the third quarter with the injury, but was able to walk to the locker room himself. He had quite the game before leaving as he scored a 97-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL