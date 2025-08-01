Video Resurfaces of Micah Parsons's Dad Naming 3 Teams He'd Want Son to be Traded to
After Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys on Friday, his dad, Terrence, might have a few ideas for where his son should get traded to if Dallas decides to do so.
Last December, Terrence called into question on the "Life in the Stands" podcast if the Cowboys would be able to form a championship-caliber team and have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Parsons all signed to massive extensions. When later asked on the show where he'd like to see his son traded if he can't stay with the Cowboys, Terrence called the Steelers, Lions and Chiefs the top three teams for his son.
"I know Pittsburgh fans are like, 'whoa,' but I'm sorry, him and [T.J.] Watt together would be like cheating. Him and [Aidan] Hutchinson together in Detroit would be like cheating," Terrence said. "I love it. And Kansas City, that's who they are right now."
If Parsons were to get traded, he would significantly boost the defenses and Super Bowl hopes of all three teams his dad suggested. Terrence said at the time that his son did want to stay in Dallas, but that has changed with Parsons saying in his statement Friday that he "no longer wants to be here."
Even with Parsons's request, a legitimate trade is not necessarily going to happen though. Reports have initially indicated that the Cowboys do not intend to trade Parsons, and the Cowboys have been known lately to get deals with their stars done late in the offseason.