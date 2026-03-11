Albert Breer on Trey HENDRICKSON to RAVENS

All right, Trey Hendrickson is a Baltimore Raven closing the book on what's been a wild 15 hours.

The Ravens, of course, wind up backing out of their deal with the Raiders for Max Crosby.

They get their two first-round picks back, and now they wind up with a guy who's been one of the best pass rushers.

In all of football over the last 5 years.

And it's interesting when you look at this, the trade-off going from giving up two first-round picks for Max Crosby and getting Max Crosby, on, on what was left on his contract, about $30 million a year.

Now you get Trey Hendrickson, no draft picks involved, and $112 million over 4 years.

That's $28 million per year.

The market wasn't quite what Hendrickson had hoped, and it was sitting early in the week between $255.

27 million dollars per year, which is why Hendrickson lingered on the market some.

The NFC East teams were involved here.

The Eagles, the Commanders, the Cowboys had all thrown their hat in the ring at one time or another.

And the Colts, who have his old defensive coordinator from Cincinnati, Louan Arumo, they were involved too.

But again, in that $25 million to $27 million dollars dollar range, and the Ravens act quickly coming out out of the Max Crosby situation, push that just a little bit further, get the deal done and have Trey Hendrickson at $112 million over 4 years.

Hendrickson had a really good couple of years with the Bengals in 23 and 24, 17.5 sacks in each of those seasons, a total of 35 sacks.

Last year, he was hurt.

There were some questions about how hard he was pushing through the injuries after everything that he'd been through with the Bengals.

The Bengals gave him a big raise at the beginning of the season just to get him in.

And so now, the Ravens should get a locked-in version of Hendrickson.

He's a little older, he's not as good as good against the run as Crosby, but he, over again, over the last 5 or 6 years, he's been one of the premier pass rushers in all of football.

So, Now, with the last 15 hours in the books, Max Crosby, not a raven, Trey Hendrickson will be wearing black and purple.