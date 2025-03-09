SI

Vikings Re-Sign Running Back Aaron Jones on Two-Year Deal

The running back is coming off one of his best career years in Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones runs with the ball.
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones runs with the ball. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing running back Aaron Jones on two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

There was speculation that Jones could've ended up somewhere else rather than back in Minnesota, but the Vikings prioritized bringing back the star running back.

Jones is coming off his first year in Minnesota, which also happened to be one of the best statistical seasons of his career, as he finished with 255 carries for 1,138 yards. He added five touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns.

He dominated the Vikings' running game as Cam Akers trailed behind him with 297 rushing yards.

Vikings fans are still waiting to hear who the team decides to choose for their starting quarterback in 2025. Sam Darnold, who led the team to a 14–3 season, is set to become a free agent this week if a deal is not reached with him. Otherwise, the Vikings will look to J.J. McCarthy as he awaits his official NFL debut after missing the whole season with a knee injury.

