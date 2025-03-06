Ranking the Top Five Running Backs Available in 2025 NFL Free Agency
As all 32 NFL teams look to fortify their rosters before the calendar flips to the new league year on March 12, one position that a handful of franchises figure to hone in on is running back.
Unlike last year—when the New York Giants let Saquon Barkley walk and sign with the rival Philadelphia Eagles—this year's class of free-agent running backs lacks star power. But it is incredibly deep with many solid options hitting the open market.
Here are the top five running backs due to hit free agency in 2025:
5. Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb was one of the NFL's most dominant rushers prior to the severe knee injury he sustained in 2023. After returning to action last season, he appearred in eight games but struggled a bit in terms of production. Chubb averaged over five yards per carry in each of his first six seasons, but recorded an average of 3.3 yards per attempt in 2024.
Still, with 51 rushing touchdowns under his belt, he's proven to be an effective rusher capable of getting across the goal line at will. He has plenty of upside, as he displayed early in his career, and with a full offseason to prepare, he could be a great pickup for a team looking to fortify its backfield.
4. Javonte Williams
A former second-round pick, Javonte Williams hasn't fully lived up to his expectations through his first four seasons in the NFL. His best season came during his rookie year when he recorded 903 rushing yards and four touchdowns while toting the ball 203 times. An injury derailed his sophomore season, and he hasn't looked quite as sharp since returning in 2023.
Overall, Williams has 11 rushing touchdowns in his career. He may not be a bell-cow type of running back at this point, but he could be a strong addition to compete for touches in a committee of RBs. He's still just 24 years old, so there's still room for him to continue to develop, too.
3. Najee Harris
Najee Harris is entering his fifth season in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers opted against picking up his fifth-year option. As such, the former first-round pick will hit the open market for the first time in his career, where there figures to be a handful of teams interested in acquiring his services.
What Harris lacks in explosiveness or shiftiness, he makes up for in consistency. He's never missed a game in his NFL career and has recorded over 1,000 rushing yards each year. Harris will be 27 next season, and while not necessarily a world-beater out of the backfield, his consistency and availability will be valuable traits for teams looking to make a splash at running back.
2. Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones, 30, will hit free agency for the second time in as many years following a one-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings. Jones enjoyed one of his best campaigns in 2024, recording a career-high 1,138 rushing yards and scoring five touchdowns, though he struggled to protect the football at times, ending the year with five fumbles.
The eight-year veteran is a strong pass-catcher, having recorded his fifth season with more than 45 receptions and 350 receiving yards. With that type of versatility, he figures to command a strong market in free agency as one of the best available talents at the position.
1. J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins hits free agency after his most productive season to date. Injuries slowed him down early into his career, but after leaving the Baltimore Ravens and joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, Dobbins featured in 13 games, his most since his rookie year in 2020. He racked up a career high 905 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns, while also setting career bests as a receiver (32 receptions, 153 yards).
When healthy, Dobbins is a dynamic running back capable of handling a large workload. But, with just 37 appearances since 2020, there's certainly some cause for concern regarding his availability. He had a strong showing last season and should have little trouble finding a new home in free agency.