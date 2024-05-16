Inside The Vikings

Betting: Vikings Only Favored in 3/17 Games on Their 2024 Schedule

The Vikings aren't expected to win very many games this season.

Will Ragatz

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL schedule is out, which means betting lines have arrived as well. Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have opened as one-point underdogs in their road game against Daniel Jones and the Giants in Week 1.

But they aren't just underdogs for that game. The Vikings are six-point dogs in their home opener against the 49ers the following week. They're +3.5 against the Texans the week after that. And they're +4.5 for their Week 4 trip to Green Bay. In fact, you have to go all the way to Week 9 to find the first game where the Vikings are currently favored (they're -1 at home against the Colts in that one). As of right now, nearly four months ahead of the regular season, the Vikings are only favored in three of their 17 games this season, without a single spread of more than 1.5 points in their favor.

It's still very early, of course, so the lines for all of these games are just estimations, especially for those later in the season. Things could be completely different by the time these matchups roll around. But every game can be bet on right now. And the fact that the Vikings are only favored in three games helps demonstrate that it could be a long season for a team whose over/under win total is just 6.5 at most sportsbooks, including DK.

Vikings schedule with game spreads, via DK (home teams in bold)

  • Week 1: Vikings (+1) at Giants
  • Week 2: Vikings (+6) vs. 49ers
  • Week 3: Vikings (+3.5) vs. Texans
  • Week 4: Vikings (+4.5) at Packers
  • Week 5: Vikings (+4) vs. Jets (in London)
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: Vikings (+3) vs. Lions
  • Week 8: Vikings (+3.5) at Rams (TNF)
  • Week 9: Vikings (-1) vs. Colts
  • Week 10: Vikings (+3) at Jaguars
  • Week 11: Vikings (-1) at Titans
  • Week 12: Vikings (+3) at Bears
  • Week 13: Vikings (-1.5) vs. Cardinals
  • Week 14: Vikings (+1) vs. Falcons
  • Week 15: Vikings (+1) vs. Bears (MNF)
  • Week 16: Vikings (+2) at Seahawks
  • Week 17: Vikings (+2) vs. Packers
  • Week 18: Vikings (+5) at Lions

