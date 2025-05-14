Full (leaked, unofficial) 2025 Vikings schedule includes 7 national TV games
The NFL schedule release is happening at 7 p.m. CT, but we might know the whole thing before it becomes official. Numerous reports have filled in big chunks of the Minnesota Vikings schedule, and one of the seemingly-always-accurate online accounts has posted what may be the full schedule.
Notably, this rumored and unofficial schedule includes seven nationally-televised games, including two primetime games to begin the year. If accurate, the Vikings will play twice on Sunday night, once on Monday night, twice on Thursdays (one of which is on Christmas Day) and we already knew about their two international games in consecutive weeks.
Here's the leaked schedule, with home games in bold. Again, this is unofficial, so it may be best to wait on booking any non-refundable flights until the league confirms everything this evening.
- Week 1: at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 9/8, 7:15 p.m, ESPN)
- Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football, 9/14, 7:20 p.m., NBC)
- Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals (9/21)
- Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (in Dublin, 9/28, 8:30 a.m. CT, NFLN)
- Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (in London, 10/5, 8:30 a.m. CT, NFLN)
- Week 6: BYE WEEK
- Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles (10/19)
- Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football, 10/23, Prime Video)
- Week 9: at Detroit Lions (11/2)
- Week 10: Baltimore Ravens (11/9)
- Week 11: Chicago Bears (11/16)
- Week 12: at Green Bay Packers (11/23)
- Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks (11/30, 3:05 p.m. CT)
- Week 14: Washington Commanders (12/7)
- Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football, 12/14, 7:20 p.m., NBC)
- Week 16: at New York Giants (12/21)
- Week 17: Detroit Lions (Christmas Day, Thursday 12/25, 3:30 p.m., Netflix)
- Week 18: Green Bay Packers (1/4)
The game between the Lions and Vikings on Christmas Day will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. For the two international games on NFL Network and the Week 8 TNF game on Prime Video, a local TV station in the Twin Cities will also provide a feed of the game.