Inside The Vikings

Full (leaked, unofficial) 2025 Vikings schedule includes 7 national TV games

This matches up with a lot of the reputable reporters who have been filling in the schedule.

Joe Nelson, Will Ragatz

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, December 29, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, December 29, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL schedule release is happening at 7 p.m. CT, but we might know the whole thing before it becomes official. Numerous reports have filled in big chunks of the Minnesota Vikings schedule, and one of the seemingly-always-accurate online accounts has posted what may be the full schedule.

Notably, this rumored and unofficial schedule includes seven nationally-televised games, including two primetime games to begin the year. If accurate, the Vikings will play twice on Sunday night, once on Monday night, twice on Thursdays (one of which is on Christmas Day) and we already knew about their two international games in consecutive weeks.

Here's the leaked schedule, with home games in bold. Again, this is unofficial, so it may be best to wait on booking any non-refundable flights until the league confirms everything this evening.

  • Week 1: at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football, 9/8, 7:15 p.m, ESPN)
  • Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football, 9/14, 7:20 p.m., NBC)
  • Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals (9/21)
  • Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers (in Dublin, 9/28, 8:30 a.m. CT, NFLN)
  • Week 5: at Cleveland Browns (in London, 10/5, 8:30 a.m. CT, NFLN)
  • Week 6: BYE WEEK
  • Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles (10/19)
  • Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football, 10/23, Prime Video)
  • Week 9: at Detroit Lions (11/2)
  • Week 10: Baltimore Ravens (11/9)
  • Week 11: Chicago Bears (11/16)
  • Week 12: at Green Bay Packers (11/23)
  • Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks (11/30, 3:05 p.m. CT)
  • Week 14: Washington Commanders (12/7)
  • Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football, 12/14, 7:20 p.m., NBC)
  • Week 16: at New York Giants (12/21)
  • Week 17: Detroit Lions (Christmas Day, Thursday 12/25, 3:30 p.m., Netflix)
  • Week 18: Green Bay Packers (1/4)

The game between the Lions and Vikings on Christmas Day will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. For the two international games on NFL Network and the Week 8 TNF game on Prime Video, a local TV station in the Twin Cities will also provide a feed of the game.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.