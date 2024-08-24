5 things that stood out in Vikings' preseason finale win over Eagles
The Vikings wrapped up a 3-0 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon by cruising to a road win over the Eagles. Jaren Hall led the Vikings to a 20-3 advantage at halftime and they didn't look back in the second half, winning 26-3 in the final exhibition contest of the year. Will Reichard made all six of his kicks, including a 57-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Here are five things that stood out.
1. Jaren Hall was dialed in
The Vikings rested their top two quarterbacks in this game, which meant Hall got the start. The second-year BYU product had an early throw sail on him for a would-be interception that was negated by a defensive penalty, but he got into a rhythm after that. Hall hit Trishton Jackson for a touchdown on the opening drive, found new receiver Justin Hall for a TD in the second quarter, and picked up several chunk gains throughout the first half.
Hall finished his day 17 of 25 for 189 yards and two TD passes, looking decisive and accurate. He should have the QB3 job locked up, but the question is whether the Vikings put him on the 53-man roster or waive him and try to get him onto the practice squad. After a performance like this, it's not out of the question that another team could take an interest in Hall if he's waived by Minnesota.
Matt Corral played most of the second half and was just 4 of 6 for 13 yards with two sacks.
2. The Vikings have serious depth at wide receiver
The Vikings rested their top four wide receivers — Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, and Brandon Powell — in this game and still got some strong play at the position. Jackson caught a touchdown pass in all three preseason contests this month, which should help cement his spot on the 53-man roster. Veteran Trent Sherfield, who caught a touchdown in the opener, also deserves a spot because of what he can do both as a pass-catcher and a run-blocker.
Beyond the top six, Lucky Jackson was impressive in this game, catching four passes for 53 yards. One of those was a highlight-reel grab that he pinned on a defender's helmet. Lucky and rookie Jeshaun Jones will be among those with a good chance at sticking around on the practice squad.
3. Myles Gaskin would be nice to keep as RB4
Speaking of depth, it's a testament to the strength of the Vikings' running back room that Myles Gaskin is their fourth-string RB behind Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, and Kene Nwangwu. The 27-year-old had over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns between 2020 and '21 as a featured back for the Dolphins. In this game, Gaskin had 67 yards on 15 touches, including a nice 20-yard run. He'll likely be cut on Tuesday and could explore his options elsewhere, but the Vikings would love to keep him on the practice squad for depth reasons.
4. Young defenders create takeaways
The Vikings won the turnover battle 3-0 against the Eagles. DT Jalen Redmond, formerly of the UFL's Arlington Renegades, stripped the ball from a Philadelphia running back for a forced fumble and recovery in the first quarter. He's had a solid preseason and could be a practice squad guy. On the first play of the second half, second-year edge rusher Andre Carter II beat his man for a strip sack that was recovered by James Lynch. That was one of two sacks for Carter in the game. Lastly, in the fourth quarter, second-year DB Jay Ward had an interception off a dropped pass that deflected into the air.
5. KOC was entertaining on the TV broadcast
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was interviewed from the sideline during the entire third quarter. His appearance with broadcasters Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and Ben Leber may have been the highlight of the game. O'Connell walked viewers through plays, offered his immediate reactions, and even went through the process of successfully challenging a call. It was highly entertaining television that livened up a preseason game.
Next up for the Vikings are roster cuts on Tuesday and the regular season opener against the Giants on September 8.