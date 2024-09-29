Live score updates: Vikings vs. Packers, NFL regular season Week 4
It's time for the 128th border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.
The 3-0 Vikings are on the road for their first NFC North matchup of the season against the 2-1 Packers, who are getting back starting quarterback Jordan Love after being without him over the last two weeks. This should be quite the matchup between two talented, well-coached squads with their eyes on winning the division this year.
Despite Love returning, most of the other injury news favors the Vikings in this game. They're getting Jordan Addison and Dallas Turner back, which adds to their depth on both sides of the ball. The Packers will be without top cornerback Jaire Alexander and another CB in Carrington Valentine, meaning their top corners will be Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Keisean Nixon against the Vikings' talented WR trio of Justin Jefferson, Addison, and Jalen Nailor.
Sam Darnold's strong start and Aaron Jones' return to Lambeau Field are among the top storylines for a Vikings offense that's going against a good Packers defense. On the other side of the ball, the chess match with Love and Matt LaFleur facing the Vikings' red-hot, Brian Flores-led defense will be a fascinating one.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
0:20 — The Vikings, as they so often do, just snagged a takeaway. Kamu Grugier-Hill gets an interception for the second week in a row while filling in for Ivan Pace Jr. — and this couldn't be going much better for Minnesota.
Vikings 14, Packers 0
1:37 — Two drives, two touchdowns for the Vikings. Sam Darnold hits Josh Oliver from two yards out, Darnold's tenth TD pass of the season, and the Vikings are rolling again.
6:47 — The Packers moved the ball well on their opening drive, but it ends with a 37-yard field goal attempt that Brayden Narveson doinked off the right upright. That's a great start for Minnesota.
Vikings 7, Packers 0
11:53 — Just like that, the Vikings start out perfectly again. Sam Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for 31 yards on 3rd and 14, then hit Jordan Addison for a 29-yard touchdown on the next play. Both guys were very open. That's how you draw it up.