Final Vikings-Lions injury report: Jones, Hockenson, three others questionable
Five Vikings players are listed as questionable on the team's final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), G Dalton Risner (back), DT Harrison Phillips (shoulder), and OLB Pat Jones II (shoulder). Hockenson and Risner are still on injured reserve, so a roster move would need to be made if they're going to be active for the game.
LB Blake Cashman (toe) and backup CB Akayleb Evans (hip) have been ruled out. Cashman's absence, which was expected earlier this week, means Ivan Pace Jr. will take over green dot duties and a full-time role in the defense. Kamu Grugier-Hill will step into the No. 2 LB role and see plenty of snaps.
Jones is apparently on the good side of questionable, as NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported earlier on Friday that he's "likely" to play against the Lions. O'Connell said Jones had "two really good days of work" on Thursday and Friday. Barring a setback this weekend, it seems like there's a good chance the Vikings will have their star running back available. If he can't play, Ty Chandler and Cam Akers would be next in line for playing time.
Hockenson, meanwhile, seems to be on the more doubtful side of a questionable designation. He's feeling good but is still acclimating to football and isn't expected to play this week.
As for Phillips and Jones, who are key players in the Vikings' defensive front, the fact that they practiced on Thursday and Friday is a good sign. Risner is in a similar boat to Hockenson; he has said that he feels good but there's still a ramp-up period as he gets ready to come off of IR. Anything it possible, but the assumption is that Ed Ingram will get at least one more start at right guard this weekend before the Vikings discuss potentially replacing him with Risner.
This story will be updated when the Lions' final injury report is available.
Inactives will be announced at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday morning ahead of the 12 p.m. kickoff.