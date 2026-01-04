Vikings take down Packers in meaningless finale to finish above .500

For a game without any real stakes, Sunday's Vikings-Packers regular season finale was at least entertaining. In a 16-3 Vikings victory over their border rivals' backups, the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium got to witness the full J.J. McCarthy experience, another dominant defensive performance, and some emotional moments for a couple franchise legends who might have played in the final game of their careers.

The win is the Vikings' fifth straight to end this season. Once 4-8, they finished a frustrating year with a 9-8 record that puts them just a half-game behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Whether that's evidence that they're not far away from contending or merely an insignificant late push against bad teams that worsens the Vikings' draft pick is for you to decide.

McCarthy made his tenth career start in this game, but he didn't finish it. With his hairline fracture in his throwing hand bothering him, he pulled himself out early in the second half, leaving Max Brosmer to play the remainder of the contest.

Before exiting, McCarthy did what he's done for most of the season — both good and bad. He showed perhaps too much emotion and intensity after an impressive early run, leading to a taunting flag. He missed a few open receivers, put the ball in harm's way, and had a pass batted at the line of scrimmage. He also made several very impressive throws and would've cruised to a career high in passing yards if he had played all four quarters. He finished 14 of 23 for 182 yards.

Justin Jefferson got the yardage he needed to reach 1,000 on the season with plenty of time to spare and finished the day with 101 receiving yards, marking his first 100-yard game on American soil this season. With Aaron Jones out, Jordan Mason ran for 94 yards. And the Vikings' lone touchdown came via C.J. Ham, who is reportedly pondering retirement. Ham got a big hug from Kevin O'Connell after the one-yard score late in the first half, his eighth career TD.

On the other side of the ball, Packers third-string quarterback Clayton Tune had no chance at success against a Brian Flores defense playing all of its healthy starters. Dallas Turner had two of the Vikings' four sacks in the game, with Theo Jackson and Blake Cashman adding the others. The Packers had -7 net passing yards in the game and 121 total yards. Green Bay avoided the shutout on a last-second field goal.

In addition to the Ham touchdown, Will Reichard was perfect on three field goal tries for the Vikings.

Now the offseason begins.