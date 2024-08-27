Report: T.J. Hockenson starting season on PUP list; Gabriel Murphy on IR
The Vikings are leaving star tight end T.J. Hockenson on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) to begin the season, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. This does not come as a surprise as he is still recovering from a torn ACL, but it officially confirms that he will be out for at least the first four games of the 2024 season.
In 25 career games with the Vikings, Hockenson is averaging 6.2 catches and 58.8 yards per game with eight receiving touchdowns. The 2024-25 season will be the first year of his four-year, $66 million contract.
Seventh-year veteran Johnny Mundt is expected to start at tight end while Hockenson recovers. His 46 career catches for 405 career yards are not even half of Hockenson's numbers from last season, so Josh Oliver and Nick Muse will also be involved at the position.
It was previously said that Hockenson was "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, so a return to the lineup in Week 5 when the Vikings host the Jets on Oct. 6 is not out of the picture. However, with the bye in Week 6, a return in Week 7 might make the most sense.
The Vikings are also expected to place undrafted rookie edge rusher Gabriel Murphy on injured reserve to begin the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. He will be out for at least the first four games.
It looked like Murphy was well on his way to making the 53-man roster, but after suffering an an injury he has been sideline for the majority of camp and the entire preseason.