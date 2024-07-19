Kevin O'Connell emotional talking about Khyree Jackson in radio interview
Kevin O'Connell knew it was bad news when his phone rang in the middle of the night on the night that rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school football teammates were killed in a crash in Maryland.
"I was actually back in California at the time. Phone starts ringing at 4 a.m., it's basically your biggest nightmare as a head coach," O'Connell recalled Friday during an interview with KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. "I've talked to some of the other coaches since that's happened and we all just kind of loathe that moment when your phone rings and it's going to bad news, you just know it is. And it happened to be the worst kind of news."
Jackson died in an overnight crash in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that police say was struck by a another driver. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, as was 23-year-old Anthony Hytton. Isaiah Hazel, 23, also died in the crash.
O'Connell said he was emotionally crushed by the call.
"Khyree, I fell in love with the kid from the standpoint of his journey ––it's been well documented–– his path of ultimately getting to Alabama after being at the junior college level and then going to Oregon and having so much success. This kid was so ready for the runway that was out in front of him. I had no doubt he was going to have a huge impact on our team this year and many many years to come," O'Connell said.
"Just knowing how much growth and how much maturity a guy like that was already showing, teammates absolutely adored him, loved him. I just can't say how crushed I was in that moment really for Khyree and his family, and ultimately his teammates and coaches that were very much looking forward to seeing him become the best version of himself as a Minnesota Viking. It just goes to show you how short life is and how we cannot take a single moment together that we have for granted because it can be taken away from you in a moment's notice."
Minnesota selected Jackson in the fourth round of the NFL draft in April. It has been nearly two weeks since the July 6 crash and it remains unclear if criminal charges will be filed.