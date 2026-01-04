Minnesota Vikings' opponents for 2026 NFL season confirmed

The 2025 NFL regular season is over, so the Minnesota Vikings' opponents for the 2026 season are now confirmed.

The Vikings finished with a 9-8 record after beating the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, ending the season on a 5-game winning streak that not only lowered their 2026 draft position, but also saw them leapfrog the Detroit Lions to finish 3rd in the NFC North.

That means the Vikings will have a 3rd-place schedule, despite being eliminated from playoff contention weeks earlier than the Lions. They will play the 3rd-placed teams from the AFC South, NFC East and NFC West, which will be the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers (Vikings will face 49ers if Rams beat Cardinals on Sunday, Rams if they lose).

The Lions, meanwhile, will have much kinder games thanks to their 4th-place schedules, which draws them against the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans.

The NFC North is also matched up in 2026 with the AFC East and NFC South, meaning the Vikings will face the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets; and the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons respectively.

Here's a look at the Vikings' confirmed opponents for the 2026 season:

Home

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders

Away