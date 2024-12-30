4 playoff matchups more likely than others if Vikings get No. 1 seed
If the Vikings beat Detroit for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, who might they be welcoming to U.S. Bank Stadium in the Divisional Round?
As the top seed, the Vikings would host the lowest remaining seed. Who will that be? We know that the bottom two seeds, Nos. 6 and 7, will be some mix of the Commanders and Packers. We know that this hypothetical would put the Lions in the No. 5 slot. And we know that the Rams are the favorite to be No. 3 while the Buccaneers just have to win to secure No. 4.
Let's play around in the land of hypotheticals where seeds 2-7 are the Eagles, Rams, Bucs, Lions, Commanders and Packers. In that world, the first-round playoff matchups would feature:
- 2) Eagles vs. 7) Packers
- 3) Rams vs. 6) Commanders
- 4) Buccaneers vs. 5) Lions
The only teams Minnesota cannot face in the Divisional Round (in this hypothetical) are the Eagles and Rams, leaving the door open for a possible playoff game in Minneapolis against the Bucs, Lions, Packers or Commanders.
What's a bit terrifying and an indictment on the NFL for giving the top four seeds to division winners is that a juggernaut like the Lions could have 14 wins and be coming to Minnesota in the second round as a wild-card team, but only if the Eagles and Rams also advance.
If I'm predicting the hypothetical matchups above, I'd have to point out that Tampa Bay nearly beat Detroit in Week 2 but both are really banged up now; the Packers lost to the Eagles in Week 1 and Green Bay is 3-5 against teams with winning records; and the Rams and Commanders have not played each other, but the Rams have won nine of 11 since starting the season 1-4.
Being influenced by all of that, I'd pick the Lions to beat the Bucs and the Eagles and Rams to hold serve at home. That would set the stage for Divisional Round games between the Vikings and Lions and the Eagles and Rams.
In the real world, the only guarantee in the NFC entering Week 18 is that the Eagles are the No. 2 seed. That means that if the Vikings get the No. 1 they could have a second-round game against the Commanders, Packers, Lions, Buccaneers, Rams or even the Falcons, who can secure the No. 4 seed if they win Sunday and the Bucs lose.
We'll get complete clarity once all of the dust settles on Sunday night.