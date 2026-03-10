Report: Vikings Blocked Giants From Hiring Josh McCown

The New York Giants have overhauled their coaching staff this offseason under new head coach John Harbaugh. Part of that overhaul allegedly included offering their passing game coordinator job to current Vikings passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, but Minnesota blocked the move from happening.

Speaking on NFL Network's The Insiders on Monday, league insider Mike Garafolo reported that McCown initially interviewed for the Giants' offensive coordinator job. That opening ended up going to former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. After the OC job went elsewhere, that's when the Giants returned with a lesser role, and the Vikings nixed those plans.

"[McCown] had an offer to go there, as the passing game coordinator, as well, and was blocked," said Garafolo. "Minnesota wanted to keep Josh McCown in the fold there."

It's not an entirely surprising move by the Vikings. League rules stipulate that teams can't block coaches from a promotion, but can step in and block lateral moves. Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff has notably lost several important offensive coaches over the past couple of seasons.

Grant Udinski was Minnesota's assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach from 2022 to 2024, before he left last offseason to take over as the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. Udinski was a respected member of the Vikings' offensive operation in the first several years of O'Connell's tenure. The 30-year-old impressed those across the league in helping turn around the Jaguars' offense in 2025, to the point that he earned head coaching interviews earlier this offseason.

New Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio was the Vikings' passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the past four seasons before landing the Pittsburgh OC job in February.

With such important losses over the past two seasons, it's no surprise that O'Connell would want to keep in place for another season his current lineup of offensive coaches. McCown has experience working with young quarterbacks, helping develop Bryce Young during his rookie season, and could be a vital voice in helping turn around J.J. McCarthy, if that's what the team ends up doing.

If Minnesota ends up landing a veteran — say Kyler Murray — then McCown can help transition that veteran into the Vikings' offense. In his first season with Minnesota, McCown worked with Sam Darnold en route to a 14-win season.

McCown is a highly respected coach, already earning head coaching interviews in the past after his 16-year NFL career. He played for nine NFL teams over the course of his career, passing for 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions.