6 Senior Bowl standouts who could be Vikings targets in NFL draft
Three days of practices have concluded at this year's Senior Bowl, which is one of the most important events in the NFL's pre-draft process. All 32 teams are well-represented every year in Mobile, AL, scouting and meeting with dozens of notable draft prospects.
The week wraps up with the showcase game on Saturday afternoon, but it's the practices where players really have a chance to impress evaluators and improve their stock. Let's take a look at six players who stood out in practice (according to reports from those on the scene) who could make sense as Minnesota Vikings targets in April's draft.
OL Grey Zabel, NDSU
Zabel played offensive tackle during his five years at North Dakota State, but he practiced on the interior this week and looked great, emerging as perhaps the biggest riser of the entire event. ESPN's Jordan Reid said Zabel was the "most consistent of any player, regardless of position." The 6'6" lineman has the potential to play all five spots on the line, though he might project best at guard. He could be a target for the Vikings as high as the 24th overall pick, or perhaps in the late first/early second range after a trade back.
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen might've had too good of a week for the Vikings to have a realistic shot at landing him. After recording 6.5 sacks this past season and shining at the Senior Bowl with his power and quickness, he could wind up as a top-20 pick in a draft with a bunch of intriguing defensive tackles. He's the kind of player who, if he makes it to 24, should make Minnesota think otherwise about trading down. Texas A&M's Shemart Stewart is another player who falls into that category.
DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
One player at the DT position who might be more attainable is Alexander, who had a coming-out party this week after spending five years at Toledo. He's a big dude with long arms, powerful hands, and an explosive game. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Alexander's body type reminds him of Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones, which is high praise.
RB Devin Neal, Kansas
The Vikings targeting a running back in this draft makes a lot of sense, even if they bring back Aaron Jones or Cam Akers. They could do that as early as the first round, but it might be more realistic to take one with their third-round compensatory pick (likely No. 97 overall). Neal fits the bill in that range. He had roughly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and he impressed with his agility and pass-catching in Mobile. Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State) and Trevor Etienne (Georgia) are a couple other backs who reportedly stood out.
CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
The Vikings need to sign at least two starting-caliber cornerbacks in free agency, but that won't prevent them from drafting one early as well. Thomas had maybe the best week of any corner at the Senior Bowl, using his length, athleticism, and fluidity to make lots of plays. He had just two interceptions at FSU, but he doesn't turn 21 until this summer and possesses major upside.
CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Another corner who had a really strong week is Hairston, who was very sticky in man-to-man coverage across three days of one-on-one reps and team drills. He's got the combination of length and speed that teams look for at the position, and he had five interceptions (two of them returned for touchdowns) back in 2023.
