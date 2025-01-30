Inside The Vikings

7 Vikings Pro Bowlers competing in skills competitions Thursday night

Find out which Vikings are competing in various events this evening.

Will Ragatz

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (18) during practice at Allegiant Stadium.
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (18) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

All seven of the Vikings' Pro Bowl selections will be competing in the skills show on Thursday night in Orlando (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Here's who will be participating in which events on the UCF campus:

Passing The Test: Sam Darnold

This is the quarterback challenge that involves trying to hit various targets to score points. Darnold will be competing alongside fellow NFC QBs Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield against the AFC's Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, and Drake Maye. As a twist, each QB will select a teammate to answer trivia questions about Pro Bowl players, with each correct answer adding ten seconds to the clock. Answering on behalf of Darnold will be 49ers LB Fred Warner.

Satisfying Catches: Justin Jefferson

Here's the description of this one from the NFL: "One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge."

Jefferson will be teaming up with Trey McBride and Jaylon Johnson, going against a team with Brock Bowers and Jefferson's old LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr.

Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Vikings content

The Big Spike: None

Relay Race: None

Helmet Harmony: Jonathan Greenard, Brian O'Neill

This one is a game show that "tests players' knowledge of their teammate," so that should be interesting. Greenard and O'Neill have only been teammates for one season, but they did go against each other quite a bit last training camp.

Dodgeball: Andrew Van Ginkel, Byron Murphy Jr., Andrew DePaola

There will be two matches of 7-on-7 dodgeball to wrap up the night.

Skills competitions will continue at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday with Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race, Tug of War, and the 7-on-7 flag football game. That day's events will be at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News