7 Vikings Pro Bowlers competing in skills competitions Thursday night
All seven of the Vikings' Pro Bowl selections will be competing in the skills show on Thursday night in Orlando (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Here's who will be participating in which events on the UCF campus:
Passing The Test: Sam Darnold
This is the quarterback challenge that involves trying to hit various targets to score points. Darnold will be competing alongside fellow NFC QBs Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield against the AFC's Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, and Drake Maye. As a twist, each QB will select a teammate to answer trivia questions about Pro Bowl players, with each correct answer adding ten seconds to the clock. Answering on behalf of Darnold will be 49ers LB Fred Warner.
Satisfying Catches: Justin Jefferson
Here's the description of this one from the NFL: "One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge."
Jefferson will be teaming up with Trey McBride and Jaylon Johnson, going against a team with Brock Bowers and Jefferson's old LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr.
The Big Spike: None
Relay Race: None
Helmet Harmony: Jonathan Greenard, Brian O'Neill
This one is a game show that "tests players' knowledge of their teammate," so that should be interesting. Greenard and O'Neill have only been teammates for one season, but they did go against each other quite a bit last training camp.
Dodgeball: Andrew Van Ginkel, Byron Murphy Jr., Andrew DePaola
There will be two matches of 7-on-7 dodgeball to wrap up the night.
Skills competitions will continue at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday with Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race, Tug of War, and the 7-on-7 flag football game. That day's events will be at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
