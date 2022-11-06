Adam Thielen Snags 500th Career Reception, Justin Jefferson Catches First TD Since Week 1

All three of the Vikings' top receiving targets have gotten involved in a relatively slow first half for their offense, including a few milestones.

In the second quarter, Adam Thielen caught the 500th pass of his career. He's the third Vikings player to ever reach that mark in purple, joining Cris Carter and Randy Moss — two players Thielen looked up to as a kid. That's pretty good company for the Detroit Lakes and Minnesota State Mankato product, who went undrafted way back in 2013.

Later in the half, Thielen caught a 36-yarder for catch No. 501.

The lone offensive outburst for either team came on the very first drive of the game by the Vikings. They marched 78 yards on nine plays, with Kirk Cousins going 5 of 5 for 67 yards and a touchdown.

On the Vikings' first third down of the game, Cousins hit newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson for the first time, picking up 19 yards. Hockenson added three more catches later in the half, including an 18-yarder.

The star of the drive, though, was Justin Jefferson. He put his full skill set on display, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. In a four-play span, Jefferson had a huge 17-yard catch on third down, a 16-yard catch on the following play, and a twisting nine-yard touchdown grab in the back of the end zone.

The touchdown reception was his first since Week 1 and the 20th of his career.

For Cousins, it was his 136th touchdown pass in a Vikings uniform, passing Daunte Culpepper for third-most in franchise history. Only Fran Tarkenton and Tommy Kramer have more.

The Vikings lead 7-3 at halftime. Live updates can be found here.

