Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI in Minnesota morning after NFL draft
- Peterson is facing a fourth-degree DWI charge.
- Arrest happened after Peterson appeared at the Vikings' draft party.
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired Friday morning in Minnesota.
Specific arrest details haven't been disclosed, but Hennepin County Jail records show Peterson was booked into custody at 5:16 a.m. Friday. He was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol and is facing a fourth-degree DWI charge.
Peterson's arrest comes the morning after the NFL draft, and he was in Minnesota for the team's draft party at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The 40-year-old appeared on stage with a local radio station broadcasting live from the party.
Minnesota-based Bring Me The News reports that a fourth-degree DWI is typically reserved for first-time offenders and those who posted a blood-alcohol concentration of less than 0.16.
Peterson's bail was set at $4,000 and he's schedule to appear in court on May 9.
This is a developing story.