Inside The Vikings

Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI in Minnesota morning after NFL draft

  • Peterson is facing a fourth-degree DWI charge.
  • Arrest happened after Peterson appeared at the Vikings' draft party.

Joe Nelson

Adrian Peterson's booking photo following a DWI arrest on April 25, 2025.
Adrian Peterson's booking photo following a DWI arrest on April 25, 2025. / Hennepin County Jai
In this story:

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired Friday morning in Minnesota.

Specific arrest details haven't been disclosed, but Hennepin County Jail records show Peterson was booked into custody at 5:16 a.m. Friday. He was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol and is facing a fourth-degree DWI charge.

Peterson's arrest comes the morning after the NFL draft, and he was in Minnesota for the team's draft party at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The 40-year-old appeared on stage with a local radio station broadcasting live from the party.

Minnesota-based Bring Me The News reports that a fourth-degree DWI is typically reserved for first-time offenders and those who posted a blood-alcohol concentration of less than 0.16.

Peterson's bail was set at $4,000 and he's schedule to appear in court on May 9.

This is a developing story.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News