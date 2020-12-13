Buccaneers vs. Vikings Live Score Updates

Follow along here for updates and analysis from the Vikings-Bucs game in Week 14.

Time to find out if the Vikings have what it takes to beat a great team on the road.

After struggling through a three-game homestand against weak competition, Minnesota has an opportunity to dramatically increase its playoff odds by picking up an upset win in Tampa.

Irv Smith Jr. is officially playing for the Vikings, although it remains to be seen how big his role will be as he returns from a back injury. Kyle Rudolph (foot) is inactive, so the Vikings' only active tight ends are Smith and Tyler Conklin. K.J. Osborn is also inactive, meaning the Vikings will go with Ameer Abdullah and Chad Beebe as their returners.

For the Bucs, top cornerback Jamel Dean is inactive due to injury.

Second Quarter

4:42 – Dan Bailey just missed again. I have no idea what Mike Zimmer was thinking sending him out for a 54-yard field goal, but it wasn't even remotely close. That's seven points left on the board.

Buccaneers 7, Vikings 6

7:48 – The Buccaneers' offense didn't stay down for long. Brady hits Scotty Miller for a 48-yard touchdown with Chris Jones in coverage and Tampa Bay takes the lead.

9:34 – Wow. The Vikings put together their second straight highly impressive drive, moving the ball down to the Tampa Bay 11, just to take a sack on third down and have Dan Bailey miss yet again. He's up to three missed extra points, a missed 50-yarder, and a missed 36-yarder over the past two games. The Vikings should be up 10-0, but it's still just 6-0 instead.

13:40 – Tom Brady looks awful so far. The 43-year-old legend has missed three open receivers so far. Tampa Bay has 24 yards through two drives and will punt.

Vikings 6, Buccaneers 0

14:17 – Dalvin Cook punches it in with some tough running to get the Vikings on the board. They're already at 75 rushing yards against a Bucs D that leads the NFL by allowing just 74.2 rushing yards per game. Dan Bailey missed his third extra point in the last two weeks, though.

First Quarter

0:00 – The Vikings are driving as the first quarter comes to an end. They've gone 79 yards and are down to the Tampa five yard-line.

7:46 – The Vikings come up with a stop on their first defensive possession, with Brady missing Gronkowski deep on third down.

10:55 – After moving the ball fairly well on the ground, the Vikings give up a sack to Shaq Barrett and are forced to punt.