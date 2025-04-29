Cleveland radio host says Nick Chubb is 'getting close' to an NFC North team
Nick Chubb is working his way back from a third devastating injury and the 29-year-old has been posting impressive workout videos on his Instagram as he lingers in free agency.
Could a team like the Minnesota Vikings give him an opportunity? From a roster construction standpoint, it doesn't make a lot of sense because Minnesota already has Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason in the backfield, but speculation began brewing Monday that Chubb could be on his way to an NFC North team.
"I heard he is kind of getting close to another team. It happens to be in the NFC North," said Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. "I hope he comes back. I really do hope, but it's looking more and more unlikely."
Is there a team in the NFC North that needs a running back?
Detroit has David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Bears have D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. The Packers have Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd, whom they drafted in the third round last year.
Based on depth charts, the Bears jump off the page as the team from the North that has the biggest need for a player like Chubb.
Signing Chubb doesn't come without risk due to his long injury history. While playing in college at Georgia, Chubb suffered a knee dislocation with multiple ligament tears. Then he dominated for the Browns from 2018 to 2022, including four straight Pro Bowl seasons, before tearing ligaments and the meniscus in his left knee in Week 2 of the 2023 season. That injury required two surgeries. He returned in Week 7 last season only to break his foot in December.
The last time Chubb was fully healthy was when he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. The Vikings don't seem like a likely destination, but the last thing Minnesota's defense needs in the tough NFC North is two games against a healthy Nick Chubb. This storyline will be worth monitoring.