Cowherd backtracks, Eli & Peyton react, and PA delivers TD calls in Vikings-Bears thriller
The Vikings rallied from a 17-6 fourth-quarter deficit to win 27-24 in a thrilling Monday night season opener against the Bears. We've covered the game and postgame comments extensively, but there were a bunch of fun moments during the television and radio broadcasts and the follow-up armchair quarterback takes.
Colin Cowherd changed his tune in 64 minutes
Nobody was backpedaling faster than McCarthy's harshest critic, Colin Cowherd. When McCarthy and the Vikings were struggling, Cowherd posted on X: "They are protecting J.J. McCarthy. Nothing more. He’s a mile away and the Vikings staff knows it."
A whopping 64 minutes later Cowherd posted: "Can you win Comeback Player of the Week? From first quarter until fourth quarter I nominate J.J. McCarthy."
Eli and Peyton Manning react to McCarthy's pick-six
What went wrong when J.J. McCarthy threw a pick-six to former Viking Nahshon Wright?
"You can just see, all-out blitz. Something just looks off right there," Eli said, adding that "he's throwing it without the hitch, but it's still late. I don't know if that's Justin Jefferson's one revolution short on his steps where he's supposed to take six steps, he takes four, but something's off there. It makes him late. When you're throwing late to the sidelines, bad things happen."
"They hadn't played together. Jefferson missed some time in training camp," Peyton said. "Nothing like game reps and nothing like regular-season game reps. They'll learn from that."
The ManningCast (now branded as Peyton & Eli) delivered another fun clip earlier on.
"Eli, I can tell you. I played 18 years. I thought it was man (coverage). They confused me," Peyton added. "I can promise you, J.J. McCarthy thought it was man. He was confused."
Randy Moss kind of predicts the McCarthy-to-Jefferson TD
Moss joined the Mannings during the fourth quarter and was asked to predict who would score for the Vikings when they trailed 17-6 and faced a third-and-five from the 13-yard line.
"I'm going with Justin Jefferson. You're down 11 with 12 minutes to go. It's time to get the playmakers the ball," Moss said, later saying he wouldn't be suprised if Jefferson was the decoy to open things up for tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Paul Allen's touchdown calls on the radio
Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen is regarded as one of the best in the business. Here's what he sounded like on all three McCarthy touchdowns.
No. 1: "McCarthy straight drop, to the end zone and... touchdown! Justin Jefferson catches J.J. McCarthy's first National Football League touchdown."
No. 2: "McCarthy out of the shotgun. Blitz is on, it's picked up. McCarthy! Loops it to Jones! Touchdown! He's Showtime! And the Minnesota Vikings have taken a one-point lead."
No. 3: "McCarthy out of the shotgun, milking a three-point lead. It is a run-pass option. McCarthy takes off to the right, to the 10, stutter-steps at the five... touchdown! He's J.J. McCarthy! And he runs for a Vikings touchdown. And the Minnesota Vikings after that 14-yard touchdown gallup, sending fans home here at Soldier Field."
Kyle Brandt, known Bears fan, praises McCarthy
"Early on, it was rough. Really rough. He was looking around, he had the jittery feet, he's getting sacked, he throws the pick-six. I watched him right after the pick-six, and I'm like, 'Let's see what this guy's got. Is he going to completely fold?' And he was steel-faced. It is everything you have ever heard from every Michigan blowhard, every college football scout, everyone who loves him," Brandt said Tuesday on NFL Network.
"He is different. I have nothing to say whatsoever other than I was so impressed from someone of his age and inexperience, in that atmosphere, with those conditions, who could have folded and peed down his leg and the next series thrown another pick-six. That happens sometimes. It goes fast. Really, really impressed.
"I don't know if he's going to go on to win Super Bowls. I don't know what he's going to do. But in one night, he completely ruined Soldier Field's existence and he did it with a smile on his face. I have nothing but respect and I was so impressed with the way he handled himself."