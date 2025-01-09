Community safety is 'top priority' in deciding location of Vikings-Rams game
As of early afternoon Thursday, the Monday night playoff game between the Vikings and Rams is still scheduled to happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
While the NFL is monitoring the situation and will ultimately decide whether to play the game in Los Angeles or move it to Phoenix, Arizona, the Rams reiterated Thursday that community safety will be the top priority.
"The safety of the Los Angeles community is our top priority, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires in the area. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of first responders who continue to protect our city and community as well as individuals who continue to help our neighbors in need," the statement from the Rams reads.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with local officials, the NFL and NFLPA."
Kevin O'Connell, the head coach of the Vikings who grew up between Los Angeles and San Diego in Southern California, offered his support to Californians before adding, "We are going to play the football game regardless of where the plane lands."
Meanwhile, fallout from the damaging wildfires in the Los Angeles area have prompted the NBA to postpone Thursday night's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.
"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the NBA said in a statement. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."