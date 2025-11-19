The Justin Jefferson play KOC says fans should 'put on repeat, over and over'
Justin Jefferson has been understandably frustrated with how the 2025 season has played out. The Vikings aren’t winning at the level he expects and his production hasn’t matched the numbers he’s put up throughout his NFL career. Those frustrations have shown in moments over the past couple of weeks, but head coach Kevin O’Connell praised the way Jefferson has continued to compete.
“You can see the competitor in Justin when he's open on a third down and we don't pitch and catch on the level that he's become accustomed to, or he's frustrated that we're not winning a game. This guy's one of the greatest competitors I've ever been around," O'Connell said Tuesday. "That can come out sometimes but that doesn't mean he's showing up anybody or his frustrations are boiling over to the point where, you know, Justin is one of the greatest competitors I've ever been around."
After Sunday’s loss to the Bears, the Vikings dropped to 4–6 and their playoff hopes are on life support. That’s a tough reality for one of the league’s best all-around players, who’s produced record-setting numbers every step of the way.
Through 10 games, Jefferson is on pace for around 95 catches and 1,200 yards — which would be the lowest marks of his career. He has only two touchdown grabs and went six games between touchdown No. 1 and No. 2. By any measure, it’s been a down season.
Following a rare public outburst during the Week 10 loss to the Ravens, O’Connell acknowledged Jefferson was showing “some frustration” but said he had “no concerns with Justin.”
Jefferson also admitted “the frustrations are there” after Sunday’s 19–17 loss to Chicago. While some receivers point blame elsewhere, Jefferson has repeatedly turned it back on himself.
"I gotta be headfirst leading us into that direction of winning, of being where we need to be. So if that takes taking J.J. out and getting more time with him and creating that connection with him, then that's what I gotta do. I have to figure out what I have to do in order to get us over that hump," Jefferson said.
O’Connell is leaning on that leadership as the Vikings try to claw back into the win column. He singled out one moment late in the Bears game as proof of what Jefferson brings even when the ball isn’t coming his way.
Minnesota cut the deficit to 16–10 early in the fourth quarter when Jordan Mason broke a 16-yard touchdown run. Jefferson’s physical block on Bears safety Kevin Byard cleared a key lane for Mason to get through and score.
Tom Brady, calling the game for FOX, highlighted the play: “Watch the All-Pro Justin Jefferson. That’s why you have the 'C' on your chest, because you’re a captain.”
"If you ever have any question of what he's all about, go watch that play. Just put it on repeat, over and over," O’Connell said.