Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter Donating Madden Checks to Local Hospital

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vikings Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Danielle Hunter have pledged to donate their Madden checks to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for much-needed personal protective equipment.

Players get a check from the NFL Players Association for their inclusion in the Madden video game each year. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the value of Cook and Hunter's donations is roughly $17,000 each.

Cook tweeted the gesture on Wednesday evening, and encouraged others to donate to North Memorial as well.

"I want to say THANK YOU to those who continue to put their lives on the line each day & fight COVID-19," Cook tweeted. "To MN's @northmemorial hospital, I’m donating my @EAMadden check from the @nflpa to be used for vital PPE gear. Let's make a difference together."

Hunter joined in afterwards.

"Following your lead @dalvincook. Count me in for my @EAMaddenNFL @NFLPA check to @northmemorial."

One of the main consequences of the rapid spread of COVID-19 is that hospitals everywhere need more PPE (masks, gloves, etc.) than they have available. Cook and Hunter's donations will help that problem.

This is the latest in a string of charitable efforts from Vikings players and ownership during this worldwide pandemic.

Last week, Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen, and Anthony Barr announced initiatives to give back to Minnesota communities. Rudolph and Thielen each donated roughly $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland, proving thousands of meals to those in need during this difficult time. Barr's Raise the Barr Foundation is giving monetary grants to any former scholarship recipients of the foundation.

Prior to that, the Vikings organization and the Wilf Family Foundation announced that they were donating a total of $500,000 to local organizations, with substantial amounts going to the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus.

