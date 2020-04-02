InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter Donating Madden Checks to Local Hospital

Will Ragatz

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vikings Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Danielle Hunter have pledged to donate their Madden checks to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for much-needed personal protective equipment.

Players get a check from the NFL Players Association for their inclusion in the Madden video game each year. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the value of Cook and Hunter's donations is roughly $17,000 each.

Cook tweeted the gesture on Wednesday evening, and encouraged others to donate to North Memorial as well.

"I want to say THANK YOU to those who continue to put their lives on the line each day & fight COVID-19," Cook tweeted. "To MN's @northmemorial hospital, I’m donating my @EAMadden check from the @nflpa to be used for vital PPE gear. Let's make a difference together."

Hunter joined in afterwards.

"Following your lead @dalvincook. Count me in for my @EAMaddenNFL @NFLPA check to @northmemorial."

One of the main consequences of the rapid spread of COVID-19 is that hospitals everywhere need more PPE (masks, gloves, etc.) than they have available. Cook and Hunter's donations will help that problem.

This is the latest in a string of charitable efforts from Vikings players and ownership during this worldwide pandemic.

Last week, Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen, and Anthony Barr announced initiatives to give back to Minnesota communities. Rudolph and Thielen each donated roughly $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland, proving thousands of meals to those in need during this difficult time. Barr's Raise the Barr Foundation is giving monetary grants to any former scholarship recipients of the foundation.

Prior to that, the Vikings organization and the Wilf Family Foundation announced that they were donating a total of $500,000 to local organizations, with substantial amounts going to the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Players the Vikings Shouldn't (or Won't) Draft in the First Round

For a variety of reasons, the Vikings should avoid these players in the first round.

Will Ragatz

by

purpleblood

Vikings NFL Draft: Three Middle-Round Defensive Ends With Athletic Upside

The Vikings could target these three players as projects for Andre Patterson to develop.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

It's time for another seven-round NFL mock draft for the Minnesota Vikings.

Will Ragatz

by

Outroyal

How The Coronavirus Will Affect the NFL Draft

Here's the latest from Sports Illustrated on what to expect from this year's draft.

Will Ragatz

Report: Vikings "Actively Discussing" Long-Term Contract With Anthony Harris

The Vikings' star safety might be back in 2020 and beyond.

Will Ragatz

by

purpleblood

Why The Vikings Won't Take a Defensive End in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Stop mocking AJ Epenesa and Yetur Gross-Matos to the Vikings, people.

Will Ragatz

Interior Offensive Line Prospects Who Fit the Vikings' Zone-Blocking Scheme

The Vikings should look to add a guard or two in the draft, but they have to meet certain requirements to fit the scheme.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Which NFC North Team Has Improved Most In Free Agency?

How has the balance of power in the NFC North shifted over the past few weeks?

Will Ragatz

How Much Salary Cap Space Do the Vikings Have?

The Vikings have just enough cap space for another minor move, but more could be cleared soon.

Will Ragatz

The Cases For and Against the Vikings Trading For Trent Williams

A potential Vikings-Redskins blockbuster centered around Trent Williams has been the big rumor lately. Here's why the Vikings should and shouldn't pursue it.

Will Ragatz

by

Tarkn10