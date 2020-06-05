InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Daniel Jeremiah Says Dalvin Cook Will Be an MVP Contender in 2020

Will Ragatz

With Stefon Diggs in Buffalo and Gary Kubiak taking the reigns as the Vikings' play-caller, the 2020 season could be a huge one for Dalvin Cook if he's able to finally stay healthy for all 16 games.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently said he expects Cook to be in the MVP race during the upcoming season. 

"[Gary Kubiak] has long been one of the best play-callers in the NFL," Jeremiah said on his Move The Sticks show with Bucky Brooks. "I think you're going to see Dalvin Cook be in the running as the MVP of the league. This run game is outstanding, they've upgraded the offensive line at the tackle position [with Ezra Cleveland] – it's all set up for Dalvin Cook in this Gary Kubiak system to have a big year."

Both Jeremiah and Brooks said they expect the Vikings to improve on their 2019 season, in which they went 10-6 and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.

If Cook stays healthy, I would absolutely expect him to have a huge year. He was averaging 141.5 yards from scrimmage per game through ten weeks last season, putting him on pace for 2,264. That would've been the 14th-best total of all time. Cook faded a bit down the stretch as he dealt with multiple upper-body injuries, but he showed that he's a top-five running back in the NFL at his peak.

Cook, who tore his ACL in 2017 and dealt with a hamstring injury in 2018, has the dual-threat ability to rack up yards and touchdowns against all types of defensive looks. He finished last season with 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games.

To win MVP, Cook would probably need to play every game, have a huge statistical year, and also lead the Vikings to at least 11 or 12 wins. Christian McCaffrey posted the third-most yards from scrimmage ever last season, but the Panthers went 5-11 and he wasn't a factor in the MVP race, which is currently dominated by quarterbacks. Only one running back has won the award since 2007, and that was the Vikings' own Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Bovada currently gives Cook +8000 odds to win the 2020 MVP, tied for 26th-best among all players.

The big question with Cook is whether or not he'll have a new contract before the season kicks off.

Related reading:

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Rudolph Organizes Community Event For Supply Distribution

The Vikings tight end was part of the group who hosted the event at Cub Foods in Minneapolis.

Will Ragatz

NFL Coaches Can Return to Facilities Starting Friday, But Not All Will

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams saying that coaching staffs are allowed to return to their buildings.

Will Ragatz

12 Vikings Players Attend George Floyd's Memorial Service in Minneapolis

A dozen members of the Vikings showed up to honor the life of George Floyd at a memorial service on Thursday.

Will Ragatz

Eric Kendricks: "If You're Doing Nothing, That's Not Good Enough"

The Vikings linebacker recorded an emotional video talking about the current movement in America.

Will Ragatz

Vikings' Jaleel Johnson Among Players to Slam Drew Brees For Anthem Comments

Drew Brees's comments about protesting the national anthem were ripped by his own teammates and many others.

Will Ragatz

Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Protested With Strangers in Chicago Last Weekend

The Vikings defensive end also spoke to NBC Sports Chicago about George Floyd and being black in America.

Will Ragatz

Three Vikings Included in PFF's Top 50 Players for 2020

Three defenders make the list, but where is Eric Kendricks?

Will Ragatz

Vikings' Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr Criticize NFL Statement, Call for Action

The Vikings linebackers had some strong words on social media on Tuesday.

Will Ragatz

by

Papiovikes

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Releases Statement on Death of George Floyd

The Vikings coach expressed his condolences to Floyd's family and friends.

Will Ragatz

Geography Played a Role in the Vikings Taking a Risk on Jeff Gladney

The Vikings believe that they have the right environment for Gladney to succeed, according to Albert Breer.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz