'Definitely worth keeping an eye on this one': Vikings' QB2 questions remain
Sam Howell's temporary reprieve from questions whether he'll be Minnesota's QB2 when the season kicks off in September are back. The 24-year-old played well enough in the preseason opener on Saturday to seemingly quiet those questions, but not for long.
Howell completed 11-of-13 passes for 105 yards, leading two scoring drives. He capped a 14-play, 94-yard drive with a rushing touchdown of his own. Following the game, our own Will Ragatz wrote that Howell "quieted that notion, at least temporarily" that the Vikings could look elsewhere for J.J. McCarthy's backup.
He was right. It was only temporary.
Answering reader questions on Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling reignited the speculation that Minnesota could look for a different backup heading into the season.
"They traded for Nick Mullens after the first preseason game in 2022 when they weren't comfortable with their depth behind Kirk Cousins, and if they find another backup they like, I could see them making a deal in the next few weeks," wrote Goessling.
McCarthy, who has yet to take a meaningful snap after missing his rookie season with a meniscus injury, doesn't have much veteran depth behind him in the Vikings' QB room. Howell is entering his fourth NFL season and has appeared in 20 career regular-season games. Brett Rypien, despite being in the league for three more years than Howell, has even less playing experience, appearing just 10 times since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After Howell and Rypien is former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, who has impressed in camp as an undrafted free agent.
"There are certainly still questions about the backup QB situation, though the way the Vikings practice has probably colored some of the perception from training camp. I thought it was interesting to hear Kevin O’Connell say on Saturday that Sam Howell was someone the Vikings 'needed to see in game action, to get a feel for what he can do,'" Goessling said.
"The Vikings often have their second-team offense practice against their first-team defense, and vice versa, so Howell's had plenty of snaps behind the Vikings' backup offensive linemen with the team's formidable front seven coming after him."
"He was more productive on Saturday, and I expect we'll see plenty of him in the final two preseason games, but it's worth watching if the Vikings do anything else here," Goessling continued. "Howell is a free agent after this season, so it's not as though he presents a long-term solution behind McCarthy without a new contract. Definitely worth keeping an eye on this one."