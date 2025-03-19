Did Netflix ever stop rolling? Kirk Cousins set for ‘Quarterback’ Season 2
- Cousins appeared on "Quarterback" Season 1 in 2023.
- Season 2 of the QB-focused series features Cousins, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.
It's been 616 days since the inaugural series of Netflix's "Quarterback" dropped.
We'll never forget it because we stayed up all night to binge the series because it featured Kirk Cousins, the then-Minnesota Vikings quarterback who has since torn his Achilles, signed a mega-contract with the Atlanta Falcons and got benched during the 2024 season.
Cousins' future is now up in the air. It appears that he'll either be Michael Penix's backup in Atlanta—while carrying a $40 million cap hit—or he'll be traded to a team that still considers him a starting-caliber QB.
Whatever happens, Netflix has had a camera crew following Cousins around for the past season and we're assuming the cameras are still rolling ahead of Season 2, which will feature Cousins, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff when it drops in July.
It's unclear when Netflix began following Cousins for Season 2, but it's possible that all of the drama before he signed with the Falcons in March 2024 is included. Remember, the Vikings reportedly offered Cousins a deal but he elected to go with a more attractive offer from Atlanta.
It'll definitely include Cousins' Dec. 8 return to Minnesota in which the Vikings pummeled his Falcons 42-21. Sam Darnold threw for five touchdowns in that game while Cousins tossed a pair of interceptions.
Season 2 will be must-see TV when it's released, especially considering Cousins had to endure a public benching while throwing a career-worst and NFL-high 16 interceptions in 2024. And if the cameras are still following him, the series could include a look at Cousins' potential transition out of Atlanta.