Don't Forget About Chad Beebe in Vikings Wide Receiver Competition

When it comes to the Vikings' various competitions at the wide receiver position, there are a bunch of different names being discussed and analyzed.

Adam Thielen is the veteran leader and the clear top dog of the group, a superstar who is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season and remind everyone that he's one of the league's best. Justin Jefferson is the shiny new toy at the position, an eye-popping rookie who is already building a personal highlight reel at training camp.

Bisi Johnson, notably, has progressed a lot in his second season and is currently ahead of Jefferson on the depth chart. Tajae Sharpe is the interesting free agent pickup looking to prove himself worthy of regular playing time. Even guys like K.J. Osborn, Quartney Davis, and Alexander Hollins are mentioned as intriguing depth pieces.

It seems like the one name that's consistently being left out of the conversation belongs to Chad Beebe. That shouldn't be the case.

The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois earned his way onto the active roster as a rookie, appearing in three regular season games. During last year's training camp, he was so impressive that he earned the Vikings' No. 3 receiver job behind only Thielen and Stefon Diggs. He made a huge play on a 61-yard catch-and-run against the Packers in Week 2, and appeared to be on his way to a solid second NFL season.

The issue with Beebe is that he hasn't been able to stay healthy. He missed time with a hamstring injury as a rookie, and saw his 2019 campaign cut short because of torn ligaments in his ankle.

But just because he hasn't stayed healthy for a full season yet doesn't mean the talent isn't still there. Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is a big fan of what Beebe can bring to the table.

"First off, I’m glad that he’s healthy," Kubiak said on a recent videoconference. "I also think the routine we’re in right now may help Beebs a little bit. We’re very young, very competitive at the receiver position. I think we can make sure that Beebs comes along and gets back to 100 percent the right way, and don’t overload him. I think he’s going to be a really fine player. I think the key for him is just staying healthy and getting that first season under his belt where he is healthy, and I think you’re going to see his career take off. We're very encouraged with Chad.”

That's high praise from one of the most well-respected offensive coaches in the NFL. And based on what we've seen in training camp so far, it's well-deserved. Beebe has been very tough to cover out of the slot with his shiftiness and acceleration, and his hands are as reliable as they come. It's been an impressive showing over the past couple days for a player who hadn't put the pads on since last September.

Beebe said he took concrete steps this offseason to try to ensure that his body holds up through the rigors of an NFL season during his third year in the league.

"I've just completely changed the way I take care of my body [with my] diet," Beebe said. "I recently got married and my wife is huge into diet which has been key for me. I changed that completely. I'm doing the extra over-the-top things to take care of my body. I'm keeping up with my legs. All of those things. Then just being prepared mentally and spiritually has been big for me too."

Beebe said getting hurt last year after earning such a major opportunity in the offense was a tough blow, but that he refused to let it get him down.

"That was a tough pill to swallow," he said. "Just coming so hard and working so hard. I knew at the end of the day that was something I couldn't control and eventually I had to come to terms with it and get back and put my nose to the grind and say, 'Hey. This isn't going to defeat me. I'm going to get through this, rely on my faith, and get back healthy.' Just prove myself all over again."

If Beebe is going to prove himself again, he'll have to do it at an even higher level than he did last year because of the depth the Vikings suddenly have a wide receiver. It's an incredibly competitive unit, with as many as seven or eight players having legitimate chances to make the active roster. The Vikings will likely only keep five or six on the 53-man roster, and only three or four will see any sort of significant playing time.

Beebe has always known that he can get open and catch the ball. What he's tried to work on to elevate his game to the next level is his understanding of opposing defenses and what they're trying to do.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to deciphering defenses and different coverages and all of those things," he said. "It's been nice because I've been able to learn from guys like Adam Thielen who's been around the block and knows what he's talking about. Just being able to pick his brain. I'm going into Year 3 and I've been able to see things for myself too. I'm just excited to be able to use those little intricate things as far as looking at coverages to better my game."

There's a lot of training camp left, but Beebe has gotten off to a strong start. His experience, quickness, and intelligence – plus the confidence that Kubiak clearly has in him – gives him a real chance to make the team and potentially earn some snaps.

It wouldn't surprise me to see the Vikings keep six receivers on the active roster: Thielen, Johnson, Jefferson, Sharpe, Beebe, and Osborn (mostly as a punt returner). They could then keep Hollins and Davis on the practice squad.

We'll just have to see how things unfold over the next couple weeks and if Beebe can continue to play at a high level.

