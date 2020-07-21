Every Minnesota Vikings Player Rating in Madden NFL 21

Late last week, I broke down the top ten highest-rated Vikings in Madden 21 and what EA Sports got right and wrong with those ratings.

Now that the complete ratings for just about every player in the NFL (with the exception of undrafted free agents and a few others) are out, let's take a look at the full Vikings roster and provide some thoughts.

The top ten

Harrison Smith (95) Dalvin Cook (91) Michael Pierce (91) Adam Thielen (90) Eric Kendricks (89) Danielle Hunter (89) Kyle Rudolph (84) Anthony Harris (83) Kirk Cousins (82) Anthony Barr (80)

Reminder: my thoughts on this group are right here.

Everyone else

Britton Colquitt (78)

Garrett Bradbury (77)

Dan Bailey (76)

Note: Bailey was fourth among NFL kickers in field goal percentage last year. Sure, he uncharacteristically missed a few extra points, but Madden has him as the 13th-best kicker in the game. I'm not sure about that one.

Brian O'Neill (75)

Note: How is Bradbury above O'Neill? The Vikings' right tackle is clearly the best player on their offensive line. O'Neill should be in the low 80s, and Bradbury – even if you're projecting a significant jump in his second year – shouldn't be above a 75.

Irv Smith, Jr. (75)

Tajaé Sharpe (75)

Alexander Mattison (74)

Mike Hughes (74)

Note: The Vikings' top cornerback getting a 74 rating isn't a great sign for that position in 2020. Hughes is just 82nd among all corners in Madden 21. I'd assume he might be the lowest-rated top CB on any team in the NFL in the video game.

Justin Jefferson (74) (R)

Note: Jefferson was the Vikings' top pick, and he's also the team's highest-rated rookie. His 91 speed is good, but Jefferson was a little disappointed with getting an 83 catch rating. Madden has Tajae Sharpe ahead of Jefferson, but I'd be shocked if that's how the depth chart unfolds.

C.J. Ham (73)

Note: Madden has Ham as the sixth-best fullback in the league. I refuse to believe that's the case. He should be in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Pat Elflein (72)

Anthony Zettel (72)

Riley Reiff (71)

Ben Gedeon (71)

Eric Wilson (71)

Ameer Abdullah (71)

Holton Hill (71)

Jeff Gladney (71) (R)

Ifeadi Odenigbo (70)

Note: Despite playing limited snaps, Odenigbo's 7.0 sacks were tied for 19th-most among defensive ends last year. Yet he's not among the top 100 defensive ends in Madden 21. How does that add up?

Shamar Stephen (69)

Bisi Johnson (68)

Dru Samia (67)

Armon Watts (67)

Note: Watts could be a starter for the Vikings in 2020. He's only two points behind Shamar Stephen in Madden rating, and I think he has a much higher upside. The former sixth-round pick could be in the mid-to-high 70s by the end of the season if he wins the three-technique job.

Jaleel Johnson (67)

Eddie Yarbrough (67)

Mike Boone (67)

Chad Beebe (67)

Ezra Cleveland (66) (R)

Brett Jones (66)

Cameron Dantzler (66) (R)

Jalyn Holmes (65)

D.J. Wonnum (65) (R)

Cameron Smith (65)

Troy Dye (65) (R)

Josh Metellus (65) (R)

K.J. Osborn (65) (R)

Nate Meadors (65)

Aviante Collins (64)

Kenny Willekes (64) (R)

James Lynch (64) (R)

Note: I understand rookies start out with low ratings, but it really feels like the defensive players the Vikings picked in rounds 3 and 4 – Dantzler, Wonnum, Lynch and Dye – should be higher than the 64-66 range.

Tyler Conklin (64)

Tony Brooks-James (64)

Harrison Hand (64) (R)

Dillon Mitchell (64)

Rashod Hill (63)

Davion Davis (63)

Brian Cole II (62) (R)

Kris Boyd (62)

Olisaemeka Udoh (61)

Hercules Mata'afa (61)

Alexander Hollins (61)

Kyle Hinton (60) (R)

Dakota Dozier (60)

Mark Fields II (60)

Brandon Dillon (59)

Blake Brandel (58) (R)

Sean Mannion (54)

Note: This is yet another reminder that the Vikings have one of the worst backup QB situations in the entire league. After Cousins at 82, they have three QBs at either 53 or 54. Mannion's rating is 94th among all quarterbacks.

Nate Stanley (53) (R)

Jake Browning (53)

Austin Cutting (26)

Note: Madden doesn't have long snapper as one of its positions, so Cutting is listed as a tight end. That's why he's so low. Poor guy.

70 of the 87 current Vikings are in Madden right now. The 17 who don't have ratings are their 12 UDFAs, CFL pickups Bralon Addison and Marcus Sayles, XFL signee DeMarquis Gates, cornerback Kemon Hall, and defensive end Stacy Keely.

