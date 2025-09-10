Harrison Smith calls recovery ‘fluid’ as he builds back conditioning
Vikings star safety Harrison Smith told reporters on Tuesday that he's dealing with a "physical thing" and that he's "trying to get my conditioning back up" as he aims for a return to play.
"I'm just going to get out there and see how much I can handle and go from there. I've already moved around. Moving around well. It's just volume, conditioning, stuff like that," said Smith when discussing what he's hoping to accomplish throughout the week.
Smith, 36, returned to practice last week but was eventually ruled out for the team's season opener in Chicago. It was the first time Smith had practiced since August 11 due to a personal health issue.
When asked about how long he has been away from the team, Smith responded "not long," noting that he has been in and out of the facility but that he "couldn't practice."
"We're kind of fluid with if I'm ready to go or not. Like, am I going to help the team or not? That's all that matters," Smith responded when asked about the timeline for his return.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings On SI newsletter
The Vikings have not placed the veteran safety on injured reserve, which would have meant he would be forced to miss a minimum four games. Smith said he expects to be back before that four-week timeline, which ruled out the need for an injured reserve listing.
Smith isn't sure on how long it will take him to get back into football shape because he's "never had to do it this way," calling this a "new experience" for him. He said he expects to be able to "bounce back pretty quickly, as far as building stamina."
On the communication he's had with Vikings medical staff, he calls it "a team effort," and that he's "being honest with them and trusting their expertise."