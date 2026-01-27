2026 Mock Draft Tracker: The Latest Vikings Predictions From the Experts

The Vikings have been in offseason mode for nearly a month now after a disappointing 9-8 season. Minnesota enters the offseason with plenty of needs to fill, but leading up to the draft in late April, that list will narrow as the Vikings add players through free agency and potential trades.

As the NFL world moves through the next three months to the draft, plenty of mock drafts will hit the landscape, projecting who Minnesota will take with the No. 18 overall pick. Below is a running tracker of notable mock drafts and who they have the Vikings selecting in the first round.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah unveiled his first mock of the season, and with it he has the Vikings filling a potential Harrison Smith-sized hole in their defense, taking Tulane safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Jeremiah writes that he is high on the Tulane safety's "combination of size and explosive playmaking ability."

For more on this mock, and how McNeil-Warren would fit, click here.

In his first mock of the season, ESPN's longtime draft expert Mel Kiper doesn't choose to diverge from the consensus and has Minnesota taking LSU corner Mansoor Delane. The LSU product brings "top-end ball skills and some really good coverage technique."

"Over the past two campaigns, Delane has six picks and 18 pass breakups. That's impact production, and coordinator Brian Flores would love to get a player such as Delane into his unit," continued Kiper.

For more on this mock, and how Delane would fit, click here.

NFL insiders Nate Tice and Charles McDonald go down a different path than everybody else so far, having the Vikings taking a top defensive tackle talent at No. 18. Listed at 6-foot-3, 330-pounds, Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington would provide Minnesota with a sizable young presence in the interior of their defensive line.

"Washington has emerged as another defensive tackle in this class who can hold the point of attack in the run game and bring some dynamic ability to get into the opponent’s backfield," wrote Tice and McDonald. "Pairing him with Jalen Redmond could create a fun interior duo that can be the tip of the spear for the Vikings’ defense for years to come."

In his first mock of the offseason, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Minnesota grabbing Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the No. 18 overall pick.

"Sadiq is a big, freaky athlete with the adjustment skills to make difficult catches look routine and the mentality to be an asset as a blocker," wrote Brugler. "NFL teams believe he has the talent to be a top-10 pick."

For more on this mock, and how Sadiq would fit, click here.

Mike Renner has Minnesota taking "versatile coverage weapon" Clemson corner Avieon Terrell in the first round. Terrell is one of a trio of corners heavily linked already with the Vikings.

"He can play in the slot, outside, zone or man -- you name it," continues Renner. "He's a great tackler and exceptional at filling in the run game. He's also recorded a ridiculous eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons."

Max Chadwick over at PFF also has the Vikings taking Terrell in the first round. With Brian Flores returning as the team's defensive coordinator, loading up on defense would help an already-elite unit continue to improve.

"He’s the younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, who was second among all cornerbacks in PFF grade back in the 2021 season," notes Chadwick.

On SI's Nick Merriam also has the Vikings taking Sadiq with their No. 18 overall pick. With the potential for Minnesota to either release or trade T.J. Hockenson this offseason, grabbing Sadiq would give J.J. McCarthy a "physical target over the middle of the field to develop with," writes Merriam.

Recommended reading