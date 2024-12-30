Here are all of the possible playoff scenarios for the Vikings
If the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Detroit Lions in Week 18, then the No. 1 seed is theirs and the road through the NFC playoffs to the Super Bowl will go through Minneapolis. But if the Vikings lose to Detroit and fall to the No. 5 seed, they'll be hitting the road on Wild Card Weekend.
Where will they be going as the No. 5 seed? There are three possible destinations: Tampa Bay, Atlanta or Los Angeles.
How it would be the Rams
The Rams have clinched the NFC West and can claim the No. 3 seed by beating the Seahawks at home on Sunday. If the Rams lose to Seattle, they can still clinch the No. 3 seed if the Buccaneers lose at home to the Saints.
If the Rams lose to the Seahawks and the Buccaneers beat the Saints, the Bucs would be the No. 3 seed and the Rams would fall to No. 4 and host the Vikings or Lions on Wild Card Weekend.
How it would be the Buccaneers or Falcons
If the Rams beat the Seahawks and the Bucs beat the Saints, the Bucs will be the No. 4 seed.
The only other possible outcome is that Atlanta beats Carolina and Tampa Bay loses to the Saints. In that scenario, the Falcons would clinch the NFC South and the No. 4 seed.
If the Vikings get the No. 1 seed...
As the No. 1, the Vikings would host the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round.
The wild-card round would feature Washington or Green Bay at Philadelphia, Washington or Green Bay at Los Angeles or Tampa Bay, and Detroit at Tampa Bay, Los Angeles or Atlanta. The lowest remaining seed after those games would travel to Minneapolis in the second round.