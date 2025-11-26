Vikings 'not in a place' to declare McCarthy's status ahead of Seattle showdown

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the team is "not in a place to declare anything yet" when it comes to J.J. McCarthy's status for Sunday's game in Seattle.

McCarthy was placed in the concussion protocol following Minnesota's 23-6 loss to the Packers, in which he was sacked five times. O'Connell told reporters on Monday that McCarthy had started feeling symptoms on the team's flight back to Minneapolis following the loss.

"He's cleared enough of the protocol to at least participate in a limited capacity today. That's kind of part of the next phases of it," O'Connell said on Wednesday when asked about McCarthy's status.

At the moment, O'Connell noted the team isn't thinking of when they'll make the final call on McCarthy's Week 13 status. However, they are taking into account "what his preparation has been like" as well as what he has been able to do in practice throughout the week.

Following the team's Week 2 loss to the Falcons, in which McCarthy had a rough outing, O'Connell noted that the lack of practice time impacted the young QB's play. McCarthy missed the Thursday practice before the home opener against Atlanta to celebrate the birth of his child.

Since returning from an ankle injury he suffered in that loss to the Falcons, McCarthy has continued to largely struggle as the Vikings have sputtered to a 4-7 record. In Sunday's loss to the Packers, McCarthy threw for just 87 yards and tossed another pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 10 in just six games played.

"Just kind of listening to where it's at right now and where it could get to. But we're obviously going to be smart both for what's best for our team and what's best for J.J.," continued O'Connell.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that McCarthy is "not expected" to play on Sunday.

O'Connell noted that McCarthy is not yet cleared to take team reps, meaning undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will take all of the first-team reps. Veteran QB John Wolford will take the scout team reps as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks on Sunday.

Brosmer has earned limited snaps this season, completing five of eight pass attempts for 42 yards. Coming off an impressive senior season with the Gophers, Brosmer has earned plaudits for his ability to make quick decisions and absorb the Vikings' playbook.

O'Connell said he will have "a lot of confidence" in Brosmer if his number is called against Seattle.

Recommended reading