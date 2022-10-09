How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Bears in Week 5: Odds, Line, Preview

After surviving scares from the Lions and Saints with dramatic victories, can the Vikings handle business and cruise to a win over an inferior opponent this week? Or will the Bears' running game and defense be enough to keep the game close?

The Vikings (3-1) are set to host the Bears (2-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. If Minnesota wins, it'll complete a home sweep of its three NFC North rivals, having already beaten the Packers and Lions in Minneapolis.

Although they're 3-1, the Vikings haven't played particularly well for much of this season. Facing the Bears presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to get on track and perhaps earn a less stressful victory.

But nothing is automatic. Even though the Bears' passing game has been historically inept through four weeks, they've won two games for a reason. Chicago can run the ball at a high level and play solid defense. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is off to a rough start, but he has a lot of raw talent.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for the game:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. central time

Betting Line: Vikings -7.5 (O/U 44)

Moneylines: Vikings -350, Bears +275

TV Channel: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

