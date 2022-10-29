How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 8: Odds, Line, Preview

Well-rested and healthy after their bye week, the Vikings are set to go for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday. Standing in their way are the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who struggled for much of the first six weeks but put up 42 points against the Saints two Thursdays ago.

Although the advanced statistics don't look great for Kliff Kingsbury's team — they're 29th in DVOA — their offense is dangerous with Kyler Murray at quarterback and DeAndre Hopkins back to lead the skill position group. Defensively, the Cardinals have a strong trio of pass rushers up front in J.J. Watt, Markus Golden, and Zach Allen.

Still, this is a game the Vikings should be able to win. The Cardinals had been held below 18 points in three of their last four games prior to the Saints victory. Their cornerback group is somewhat suspect, which could allow the Vikings to find some explosive plays in the passing game.

The only injury note for the Vikings is that backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is questionable with an illness. Everyone else is good to go. For the Cardinals, RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, and two offensive line starters are out, while No. 1 CB Byron Murphy, LT D.J. Humphries, kicker Matt Prater, and RB Darrel Williams are questionable.

Here's some preview content:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -3.5 (O/U 49)

Moneylines: Vikings -188, Dolphins +155

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber), ESPN Radio (Mike Couzens, DeAngelo Hall)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

